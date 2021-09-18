Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post sales of $197.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $202.82 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $793.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,908 shares of company stock valued at $728,550 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

KAI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.42. Kadant has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

