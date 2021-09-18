Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ManTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ManTech International by 108.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.04. 548,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,134. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

