Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.61. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

