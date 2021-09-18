Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

