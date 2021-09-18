Analysts Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

NASDAQ:ELOX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,737,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $161.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 83,497 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

