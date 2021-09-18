Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.37. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.