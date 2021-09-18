Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $159.41

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.41.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,875 shares of company stock worth $15,362,110. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

