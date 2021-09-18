Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Price Target at $470.63

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $506.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $476.37. 1,679,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,613. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.73 and its 200-day moving average is $374.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

