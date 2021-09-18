Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Target Price at $24.14

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, increased their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of WBT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,187. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $46,819,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.