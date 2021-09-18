Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $6.23

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

