Analyzing Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 1 6 1 3.00 Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Primo Water presently has a consensus target price of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 73.74%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -0.87% 6.28% 2.33% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and Zevia PBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $1.95 billion 1.37 -$131.70 million $0.44 37.89 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zevia PBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primo Water beats Zevia PBC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel. The All Other segment includes the corporate oversight function and other miscellaneous expenses. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

