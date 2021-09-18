Analyzing The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Charles Schwab and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Charles Schwab 28.88% 12.89% 1.02% UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51%

The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Charles Schwab and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Charles Schwab 0 2 10 0 2.83 UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33

The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.59%. UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 80.67%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than The Charles Schwab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Charles Schwab and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Charles Schwab $11.69 billion 10.89 $3.30 billion $2.45 28.75 UP Fintech $138.50 million 15.03 $16.07 million N/A N/A

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Summary

UP Fintech beats The Charles Schwab on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

