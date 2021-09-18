Anchor (ANCT) Market Cap Achieves $10.11 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $12,369.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.