AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.65

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 88890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,094,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

