Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 5.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.69. 128,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,681,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,762 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

