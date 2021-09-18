AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $297,777.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,492,243 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

