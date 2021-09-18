Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 92,293 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 44.3% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 521,819 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $18,324,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

