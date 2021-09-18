Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

