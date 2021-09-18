Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.80.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.43. 1,995,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

