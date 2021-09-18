ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AETUF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.19.

AETUF opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

