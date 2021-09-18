ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

ARCB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 710,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,276. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

