ArdCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,531.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and $58,531.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

