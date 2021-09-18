Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 123.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE ARDC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 142,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

