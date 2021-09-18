Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 513,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AFI stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 104,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $418,523.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. 22NW LP grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 945,566 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 42.1% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 306,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

