ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ ARYE opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile
