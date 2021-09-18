Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 4.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $114.38 and last traded at $113.93. Approximately 37,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,785,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.32.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,313,915 shares of company stock worth $98,884,400 and sold 121,032 shares worth $8,422,818. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

