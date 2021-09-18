Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock opened at $324.04 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $140.90 and a fifty-two week high of $343.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.30.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.