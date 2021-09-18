AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,418.33 ($123.05).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,063 ($105.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,403.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,971.18. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The stock has a market cap of £124.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.