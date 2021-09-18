Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.01. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 448,105 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 178.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 43.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

