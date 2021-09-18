Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 2493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,421,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

