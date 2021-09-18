Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

