Atria Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

