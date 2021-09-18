Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.