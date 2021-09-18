Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NOBL stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

