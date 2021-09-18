Atria Investments LLC Purchases 325 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

