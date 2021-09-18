Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.53.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

