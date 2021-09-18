Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 17.6% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Audius has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $52.32 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00005604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00131082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

