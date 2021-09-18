Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

