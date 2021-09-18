Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $13.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.43.
AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,909,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
