Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.43.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. Analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
