AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $116.09. 21,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 886,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,382 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

