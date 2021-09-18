Aviva PLC Purchases 42,900 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

