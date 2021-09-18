Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

