Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 128.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 119,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 30.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,449 shares of company stock worth $3,723,374. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN opened at $53.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

