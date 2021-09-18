Aviva PLC Sells 13,814 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.