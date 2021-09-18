Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 126.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 83,248 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

