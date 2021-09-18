AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.60 million and the highest is $34.70 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 309,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,735. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

