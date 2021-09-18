AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. AXT reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTI shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $336.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AXT by 46,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.