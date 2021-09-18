Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday.

TSE AYA opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$935.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.15. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.27 and a 52-week high of C$11.85.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.