Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AYA. Cormark upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.15. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.27 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$935.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

